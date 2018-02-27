Paul Millsap (wrist) questionable tonight vs. LA Clippers

* Tonight on TNT: Nuggets vs. Clippers (10:30 ET)

The game notes for tonight's Denver Nuggets-LA Clippers officially game list Paul Millsap as questionable. Based on Millsap's comments to the media at today's shootaround, it sounds like he's more than ready to return to the lineup after a lengthy absence.

Millsap has been out since mid November after suffering a torn ligament in his left wrist that required surgery. He practiced with the team last week and has been inching closer to a return, all while Denver tries to stay in the thick of the Western Conference playoff chase. Per T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com, Millsap was at shootaround today wearing a big pad on his wrist and said he is a game-time decision.

* Millsap on mend, returns to practice

The Nuggets' staff, per McBride, is comfortable playing him and the decision on his status will be made pregame.

"We'll see. We'll see. It is pretty much a game time decision," Millsap said. "I'm feeling good right now and I'm ready to go."

Paul Millsap has battled back from the worst injury of his career and is nearly back. It has been an emotional roller coaster for him throughout this process. https://t.co/LkuNfI4QGK — T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) February 27, 2018

The last time Millsap suited up -- on Nov. 19 -- the Nuggets were 9-7 and still finding their rhythm to the season. They are 33-27 entering tonight's game, making them the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. However, Denver is just one game ahead of the Clippers and 2 1/2 games ahead of the Utah Jazz for that perch.

The Nuggets have used a variety of players to fill in for Millsap during his absence, including Mason Plumlee, Trey Lyles and Wilson Chandler while also relying more on Nikola Jokic for scoring around the basket.