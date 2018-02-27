Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James first with 30,000 points, 8,000 assists and 8,000 rebounds

Tuesday marked yet another memorable night for Cavaliers legend LeBron James, who carried his team to a 129-123 victory over the Nets with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

In doing so, James became the first player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists for his career.

It marked the 67th career triple-double of James' career, second among active players behind Russell Westbrook and, with 11 fewer than Wilt Chamberlain, good for sixth all time.

James averaged 27 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists in 10 games for the month of February.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, he is the fourth player to average a triple-double in a calendar month with at least five games played (Oscar Robertson, Chamberlain and Westbrook are the others), and the oldest ever at 33 years, 59 days old.