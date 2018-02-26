Morning Tip Q&A: Jimmy Butler

He carried a football to Los Angeles, a reminder of the good times and his fellow 2016 Summer Olympians and 2018 All-Stars -- Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan; Paul George and Kyrie Irving; Klay Thompson and Draymond Green -- had in Rio. Jimmy Butler had fun in L.A., and he was having fun in his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, bringing Tom Thibodeau the kind of production and leadership he’d seen from Butler during their time together in Chicago, when Butler made the first two of his four All-Star apperances.

Through 61 games, the most of any team going into the All-Star break, Butler was the Wolves’ leading scorer, and the chief reason Minnesota was having its best season since the Kevin Garnett/Sam Cassell/Latrell Sprewell days. His season was stopped in its tracks, though, when he suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during Friday’s game against Houston. Butler underwent surgery Sunday and is out indefinitely, though there appears to be a chance he could be back in time for the playoffs -- if Minnesota can hold on and make the playoffs without him.

(Note: This interview was conducted just before Butler suffered his injury.)

Butler’s value is obvious, yet if he can’t come back this season, it will leave the Wolves with less information in an upcoming offseason where they’ll have to make a big choice. As of July 9, the fourth anniversary of the max deal he signed in 2014 while with the Bulls, Butler is eligible for a “renegotiation/extension” -- similar to what the Houston Rockets did a year ago with James Harden. As a player with between seven and nine years of experience, Butler could make a maximum next year of approximately $31.2 million in 2018-19, 105 percent of this year’s 7-9 year max deal. Butler is currently set to make $20.4 million nexet year, so the Wolves would have to find almost $11 million in additional cap room to give to Butler, then work off his “new” number of $31.2 million to extend him out four more years after that, through 2023.

The exact number wouldn’t be known until the 2018-19 cap was finalized, but it would be somewhere in the neighborhood of $190 million. That would keep Butler from becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019, along, potentially, with the likes of Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and Kemba Walker, in what could be a monster class. Thibodeau, of all people, knows what Walker brings, and how hard it is to get a player of his caliber, and the two of them have a strong relationship. So the likelihood of Minnesota letting Butler get to 2019 and test the market would seem to be slight.

“It’s been amazing,” Thibodeau said of Butler before the injury. “He’s played at an MVP level. Just to change everything here, after 13 years of losing, and just the impact he’s had on everyone, in terms of how hard he plays, how unselfish he plays on both ends of the floor, never takes a play off, I think that goes a long way, particularly with your younger players. I think a lot of the things he went through in Chicago in terms of being a younger player, KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns) and Wigg (Anthony Wiggins) are going through now. He can help them from that standpoint, also.”

For now, though, the salient issue is Butler’s knee, not his 401(k).

Me: Knowing Thibs the way you do, how much did you want to be vocal with this group, and how much did you want to lay back and let him lay the foundation?

Jimmy Butler: I think there’s a fine line in between both. Everybody gets tired of the yelling, the antics that Thibs has -- which isn’t a bad thing. That’s Thibs. He’s into the game, he’s into the scouting report, to all of the good stuff. But at times, you need somebody else to relay a message -- the same message that he’s getting across. Don’t get me wrong; it’s difficult at times. I think it’s just making me better, in that part of communicating with my guys, my peers, and trying to get across the point that he wants. A lot of it is a lot of talking, through Thibs, for Thibs -- sometimes against Thibs. A lot of time talking to everybody.

Me: How many times do you step to him and say ‘let me handle this?’

JB: A lot. A lot. Because he may not see everything the way that we see it out there on the floor. And, you know, things change. Guys start making shots that normally don’t, that goes against the scouting report. It’s just NBA players, you know what I mean? You never know what you’re going to get on any certain night. A lot of times, I’m like, ‘Thibs, I’ll handle it to the best of my abilities,’ when I’m out there on the court. I’ll make sure that he knows he has to do this, or we have to do that. And he gives me that freedom and that ability to do that.