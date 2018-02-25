Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler out indefinitely after surgery to repair meniscus in right knee

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that forward Jimmy Butler underwent successful meniscus surgery this morning on his right knee. The operation was performed by Team Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Diane Dahm at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Butler will be sidelined indefinitely and further updates as to his progress will be issued over the course of the rehabilitation process.

The injury occurred during the Wolves’ 120-102 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday, February 23.

In 56 games this season, Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists.