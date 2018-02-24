New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis puts up historic line against Miami Heat

Anthony Davis has been utterly dominant in the wake of DeMarcus Cousins' season-ending Achilles tear.

But the Pelicans All-Star outdid himself Friday against the Heat, putting up numbers never before registered in the NBA.

Davis put the Pelicans on his back in their 124-123 overtime victory with 45 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks and five steals -- the first time in league history any player had reached those thresholds since the latter two categories were first tracked in 1973-74.

Take steals out of the equation, and it's still only the fifth time a player has reached those thresholds, and the first since Dwight Howard did it for the Magic in 2009. Before that, nobody had done it since Shaquille O'Neal, then with the Magic, in 1993. And before that, nobody had done it since the Suns' Alvan Adams in 1977. (Bob McAdoo rounds out the quartet with his performance for the then-Braves in 1975.)

The monster outing pushed Davis' numbers in the 10 games since Cousins went down to a staggering 32.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game.