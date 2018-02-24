Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant receives January NBA Cares Community Assist Award

NEW YORK – Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has received the January NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente in recognition of his continuing efforts to support children, families and grassroots community organizations, the NBA announced today. The award recognizes an NBA player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities.

Kaiser Permanente and the NBA are honoring Durant for consistently working to improve the lives of students, families in need, and at-risk populations across the Bay Area. In January, Durant announced a $3 million donation to the University of Texas’ basketball programs and its Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation (CSLi). In addition to renovations to his alma mater’s various athletic facilities, the donation will be used by CLSi which encourages character development, leadership skills and promotes the long-term wellbeing of student athletes and coaches.

Working with Make-A-Wish, Durant granted the wishes of three boys facing life-threatening illnesses, bringing each to Oakland for the Warriors game vs. the New York Knicks, and a special one-on-one experience with Durant and his teammates. Durant also contributed to Colin Kaepernick’s “10 for 10” campaign, matching his $10,000 donation and directing the funds towards Silicon Valley De-Bug, a Bay Area organization that aims to impact the political, cultural and social landscape of the area through community-based justice work.

Additionally, Durant continued his support of Oakland Elizabeth House and Larkin Street Youth Services, visiting both organizations over the holidays and donating $12,500 to each to support their wellness, education and career services for women and youth facing homelessness, violence, addiction and poverty.

“This has been a really special month, and I’m grateful to give back in so many ways,” said Durant. “My alma mater UT, Silicon Valley De-Bug, Colin Kaepernick and Make-A-Wish are all doing important work, and it means a lot to me to have played a small part in their incredible efforts.”

Before the Warriors’ home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder today, the NBA will present the award to Durant during an oncourt ceremony. In addition, Kaiser Permanente and the NBA will donate $10,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula.

The NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente honors the standard set by NBA Legend David Robinson, who improved the community piece by piece. To learn more, please visit http://www.nba.com/communityassist/.