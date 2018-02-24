Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler diagnosed with meniscal injury in right knee

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves say Jimmy Butler has had an MRI that revealed a meniscal injury to his right knee.

The Timberwolves did not provide a timeline for Butler's absence Saturday, but it is likely good news that it is a cartilage injury, and not a ligament.



Butler was hurt Friday night at Houston in the third quarter and had to be carried off the court by a pair of teammates. The Wolves lost 120-102 to the Rockets and the All-Star had the MRI on Saturday at Mayo Clinic.

The Wolves said more updates on Butler's progress would be issued when information became available.

In his first season with Minnesota, Butler has helped lead the team to the thick of the Western Conference race, averaging 22.2 points. They were in fourth place before play Saturday, in position to end a 13-year absence from the playoffs.