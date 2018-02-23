Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls finding their way after reversal of usual roles

A Hollywood movie played out at United Center Thursday night, one of those cheesy comedies in which two characters accidentally bump into each, suffer a “freak accident” and switch personalities.

For a night, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bulls starred in roles previously played by Steve Martin-Lily Tomlin, Jason Bateman-Ryan Reynolds, Lindsay Lohan-Jamie Lee Curtis and many others.

The Sixers, a team so dedicated to losing in recent seasons that they gave it a wink-wink name (“The Process”), were the ones facing expectations and some pressure. With teams clustered tightly in the Eastern Conference standings -- the third-place Cavaliers (34-23) and eighth-place Heat (30-28) were separated by just 4 1/2 games by night’s end, with the Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and 76ers in between – they knew a post-All Star sprint through what’s left of the schedule could make all the difference in first-round matchups.

Just that word, “postseason,” is bright, shiny and maybe a little scary for Philadelphia. This is a team that lost 199 times from 2013-14 through 2015-16, forever tainting coach Brett Brown’s W-L record while racing to the league’s bottom to draft Joel Embiid (third pick overall, 2014), Jahlil Okafor (third, 2015) and Ben Simmons (first, 2016).

Injuries, particularly those suffered by Embiid (31 games in 2016-17) and Simmons (missed '16-17 season), meant bonus “Process” last season, as did the Sixers sorting out the future whereabouts of Okafor and Nerlens Noel (third overall, 2013). But now the stakes are real, the goals are tangible, the regular season’s final two months mean a ton.

“There is a mentality, this final third of this season in relation to, how do you prepare to play in the playoffs?” Brown said of his evolving chore. “That level of detail, that level of focus, that level of commitment gets raised -- the bar is raised. Trying to make people hyper-aware of what could be around the corner.”

Asked how his organization managed to maintain its firewall between the “Process” and the locker room, Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said Thursday: “I don’t think the players ever stopped seeing the light at the end.”

For a team like Chicago -- which averaged more victories (51) in a recent five-season span than Philly totaled in three (47) -- that light currently is an oncoming train. Around the next corner is yet another corner, at least for the foreseeable future. Seven teams reached the All-Star break with fewer than 20 victories, and the Bulls were not among them. In this final season before Draft lottery odds get further flattened, stiffer orders from the team’s front office came down this week: Changes would be made.