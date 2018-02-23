Around The League
Lonzo Ball to play vs. Dallas Mavericks, will be on minutes restriction

From NBA.com Staff

Feb 23, 2018 2:47 PM ET

Lonzo Ball last suited up for the Lakers on Jan. 13.

* Tonight on ESPN:  Mavericks vs. Lakers (10:30 ET)

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting their top pick from the 2017 Draft back in the mix at last.

Point guard Lonzo Ball will return to the court tonight against the Dallas Mavericks after missing the team's last 15 games with a left knee sprain suffered on Jan. 13. The team announced that Ball will be under a minutes restriction and will not play tomorrow night against the Sacramento Kings. 

For the time being, the team said, Ball will be out of back-to-back sets of games.

Ball is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game this season. 

