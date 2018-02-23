Lonzo Ball to play vs. Dallas Mavericks, will be on minutes restriction

* Tonight on ESPN: Mavericks vs. Lakers (10:30 ET)

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting their top pick from the 2017 Draft back in the mix at last.

Point guard Lonzo Ball will return to the court tonight against the Dallas Mavericks after missing the team's last 15 games with a left knee sprain suffered on Jan. 13. The team announced that Ball will be under a minutes restriction and will not play tomorrow night against the Sacramento Kings.

For the time being, the team said, Ball will be out of back-to-back sets of games.

Lonzo Ball will play in tonight’s game on a minutes restriction. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 23, 2018

Lonzo will not play in tomorrow’s game at Sacramento. Won’t play back-to-backs for the time being. https://t.co/9AX0lMXQXV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 23, 2018

Ball is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.