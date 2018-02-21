Around The League
Around The League

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich would be surprised if Kawhi Leonard returns this season

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Feb 21, 2018 6:30 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich does not sound optimistic about Kawhi Leonard's return for the stretch run.

Asked about Leonard's progress during Wednesday's practice, Popovich said, "I'd be surprised if he returns this season."
 


Asked to clarify why he feels that way, Popovich said, “Well, we only have X number of games left in the season and he’s still not ready to go."

"If by some chance he is it’s going to be pretty late into the season and it’ll be a tough decision how late you bring somebody back. That’s why I’m trying to be honest and logical. I’ll be surprised if he gets back this year.”

Leonard has not played since Jan. 13 and has appeared in just nine games this season while battling a lingering tendinopathy issue in his right quadricep.

Despite Leonard's absence, the Spurs are 35-24 and currently hold the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with 23 games left in the regular season.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.