Atlanta Hawks accept #BlackPantherChallenge, bring 150 youth to see film

ATLANTA - On Feb. 21, the Atlanta Hawks will show the film “Black Panther” to more than 150 youth and chaperones at Regal Atlantic Station Stadium as part of the team’s Black History Month celebration. Hawks players, including Mike Muscala and 2018 Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars participant Taurean Prince, will address the youth and engage in a Q&A session prior to watching the film.

“We are beyond excited to accept the Black Panther Challenge and provide an opportunity for local teens to watch this film and learn ways they can be heroes in their own right,” said Andrea Carter, senior director of corporate social responsibility, Atlanta Hawks. “We are determined to impress upon them that they can make a positive difference regardless of their circumstances and we are proud to use our NBA platform to inspire our young people.”

Attendees include young people who have been touched by the juvenile justice system, members of the BlazeSports Jr. Hawks wheelchair basketball team and youth from local parks and recreation centers in underserved communities. Upon their arrival, the youth will receive a VIP welcome, complete with a red carpet photo shoot.

Select youth and Hawks players will be available for interviews before and after the film. Media wishing to attend should RSVP to Jelani.Downing@Hawks.com by Wednesday at 3 p.m. to receive more details.