NBA All-Star 2018
NBA All-Star 2018

Jimmy Butler sits out All-Star Game at own request

NBA.com Staff

Feb 19, 2018 2:10 AM ET

Jimmy Butler leads the NBA in minutes played per game at 37.3 and is ninth in the league in total minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler was the only All-Star from either team who did not appear in Sunday night's showcase -- at his own request.

After the game, Butler said he simply needed to prepare himself for the Wolves' stretch run.

"Just rest, man," Butler said. "I got to rest my body."

Butler told Team Stephen head coach Mike D'Antoni not to worry about playing him or incorporating him into the lineup.

"He was tired and he just felt like his legs weren’t there," Mike D’Antoni said. "He didn’t practice yesterday or play today. You have to respect that. He plays hard. Sometimes your body just needs a rest."

Butler played 19 minutes last year for the Eastern Conference, scoring six points on four shots. Two years ago, he missed the game due to injury.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.