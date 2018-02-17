Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell's impressive rise could reach new heights on All-Star Saturday Night

LOS ANGELES -- Making it here, to the epicenter of the basketball universe on All-Star Saturday night, was the dream but not necessarily the plan for Utah Jazz rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell.

And yet here he is, against seemingly all odds, Mitchell finds himself in a position to continue his stunning and meteoric rise from surprise lottery pick out of Louisville to legitimate challenger for Rookie of the Year to a prime spot in the Verizon Slam Dunk contest tonight at Staples Center.

It’s a space where NBA stars have been born over the years, a place where a guy like Mitchell could see his steady climb to prominence explode into global acknowledgement of what’s been obvious to many of his NBA brethren for a while now: the kid from Louisville could be the true breakout star of a showcase night that also features star-studded fields for the JBL 3-point Contest and the Taco Bell Skills Challenge.

Mitchell is one of the stars of a stacked rookie class that has outperformed expectations in a lot of respects — from high lottery picks like Jayson Tatum and Lauri Markkanen all the way down to the bottom of the first round in the form of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma, who like Mitchell wasn’t necessarily forecasted as an impact player on Draft night last summer.

“I tell people all the time this wasn't my plan after two years of college,” Mitchell said Friday before his spin in the Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars. “Being here for All-Star, even being in the NBA, wasn't entirely in my plan.”

Mitchell arrived here having authored a splendid rewrite of the plan in Utah this season. He wasn’t a burger chain all-american coming out of high school or a one-and-done college star. But now he’s Utah’s biggest star. That’s why this surreal moment, this opportunity on this stage, gets him going.

5:23 Play Donovan Mitchell is more than ready for the spotlight of All-Star Saturday Night.

“When I had the dunk contest practice. Walked me into Staples. I've been to Staples before. But with the All-Star on the court, just kind of seeing all that has been pretty crazy for me,” he said. “Just being here and being part of this weekend … as a kid, you dreamed about watching it. When I was a kid, my favorite event was the Slam Dunk Contest.

“So just being here now and playing in it, being in the event where there are no teammates in the Slam Dunk Contest. It's all on you. I've never been in a position like that where millions of people are watching just me. So it will be interesting and fun.”