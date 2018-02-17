NBA players, referees meet in search of common ground

LOS ANGELES – Among the many skills contests and pseudo-events at NBA All-Star Weekend was a particular session of 3-on-3 Saturday: a small group of referees and players meeting far from the spotlight to hash out problems in their working relationship.

Those problems – stemming from the inherent tension between emotional players caught up in heated competition vs. game officials charged with coolly imposing order – seemed to worsen as this 2017-18 season played out.

The “summit” Saturday morning, which lasted approximately 90 minutes, represented more of a start to improving relations and communication rather than any sort of truce.

Veteran Golden State forward Andre Iguodala, a member of the National Basketball Players Association executive committee, was among the players in the room, while referees Jason Phillips, Brian Forte and Marc Davis were there for the refs, a league source said.

The NBPA and the National Basketball Referees Association issued a joint statement afterward with “action items” from the two sides. Later, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, in his annual All-Star news conference, talked about the two sides and the league’s role as a very interested third party.

“The fact that we have players and referees sitting down and talking about these issues ... can only improve things,” Silver said.

Silver noted that, according to NBA data, the number of personal fouls and technical fouls called so far in 2017-18 is in line with previous seasons. And he suggested that there might be something cyclical in play, as far as the give-and-take between those with the whistles and those who get whistled.

“It was roughly eight years ago or so we adopted these ‘respect for the game’ rules precisely because everyone said at that point things were a little bit out of control and there was a lot of frustration,” the commissioner said.

“After we did it, some people felt it was a little bit of an overreaction, that we were turning the players almost into robots. And of course, they needed to show a certain amount of emotion [that] wasn’t disrespectful of referees. ... We may have slid a little back to old practices.”

A head-butting incident between Golden State’s Shaun Livingston and veteran official Courtney Kirkland drew attention to the tension. The Warriors had other flurries of angst and anger involving the refs, with Draymond Green characteristically and Kevin Durant uncharacteristically racking up technical and ejections.

Some critics publicly, and some referees privately, feel the players have been overstepping their bounds in the anger and antics after calls or non-calls they dislike, and complaining about too many calls generally. Others have been critical of the referees, particularly younger, less experienced ones, for failing to communicate sufficiently with players when questioned and for having short fuses in dishing technicals and ejections.

The discussion Saturday morning focused on those gripes, at least giving the principals areas to address with their colleagues.