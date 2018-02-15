Minnesota Timberwolves give Flip Saunders' name a place among rafters

Flip Saunders' place in Minnesota Timberwolves history will never be disputed now that his name is where everyone can see it.

The franchise honored their long-time head coach and general manager on Thursday night by raising a banner bearing the name "Flip" to the rafters. Former Timberwolves play-by-play man Kevin Harlan announced the proceedings, which were held in honor of the only coach to guide Minnesota to a winning record and postseason play.

Saunders passed away on Oct. 25, 2015 after battling Hodgkin's lymphoma. Between two stints with the franchise, he is connected to nearly every significant player in Timberwolves history, including former All-NBA forward Kevin Garnett and current All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.