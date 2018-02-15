Around The League
Around The League

Minnesota Timberwolves give Flip Saunders' name a place among rafters

From NBA Twitter reports

Feb 15, 2018 9:14 PM ET

4:12

The Minnesota Timberwolves honor former head coach and general manager Flip Saunders.

Flip Saunders' place in Minnesota Timberwolves history will never be disputed now that his name is where everyone can see it.

The franchise honored their long-time head coach and general manager on Thursday night by raising a banner bearing the name "Flip" to the rafters. Former Timberwolves play-by-play man Kevin Harlan announced the proceedings, which were held in honor of the only coach to guide Minnesota to a winning record and postseason play.

Saunders passed away on Oct. 25, 2015 after battling Hodgkin's lymphoma. Between two stints with the franchise, he is connected to nearly every significant player in Timberwolves history, including former All-NBA forward Kevin Garnett and current All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.