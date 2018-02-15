Around The League
Don Carter, Dallas Mavericks co-founder and first majority owner, dies at 84

Carter owned Mavericks from 1980 to 1996

Feb 15, 2018 10:55 AM ET

Don Carter attended the Mavericks home opener in October.

DALLAS (AP) -- Don Carter, the owner who was instrumental in bringing the NBA to Dallas with the expansion Mavericks in 1980, has died. He was 84.

The Dallas County medical examiner says Carter died Wednesday night. The cause was not disclosed.

Carter co-founded the franchise with Norm Sonju, the club's first president. Carter sold majority interest to Ross Perot Jr. in 1996 but kept a minority stake.

Current owner Mark Cuban bought the team in 2000. He said of Carter: "To say he will be missed does not do justice to just how important Mr. C has been to the Dallas Mavericks and the city of Dallas."

Cuban invited Carter to celebrate with the team on the court in Miami after the Mavericks won their only championship in 2011.

The Mavericks were a model franchise in the early days, quickly becoming a contender and reaching the Western Conference finals in 1988.

The Dallas Mavericks powered past Miami to win their first championship in 2011.

 

