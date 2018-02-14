Sacramento Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox receiving stitches after head injury

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox left Wednesday's game in Houston during the final minute after hitting his head on the floor as part of scary fall.

Fox was noticeably in pain bleeding and headed to the locker room where he received stitches above his right eye and chin, according to the team.

De'Aaron Fox is currently receiving stitches above his right eye and chin after making contact with the floor during the waning moment's of tonight's game at Houston. More info will be provided as it’s made available. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 15, 2018

The No. 5 pick in the 2017 Draft is averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 assists while starting 38 of 50 games played this season. Earlier on Wednesday, Fox was selected to replace Lonzo Ball (knee injury) in the 2018 Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars. His status moving forward will be made known as more information becomes available.