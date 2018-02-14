Around The League
Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw out four weeks with left wrist fracture

NBA Twitter and media reports

Feb 14, 2018 4:00 PM ET

Patrick McCaw suffered the injury against the Suns on Monday.

Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw is out at least four weeks after suffering a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist, the team announced on Wednesday.

The second-year guard suffered the injury during the second half of the Warriors' win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

According to the team, McCaw's wrist will be in a cast for the next 10 days. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

In 51 games this season, McCaw is averaging 3.7 points, 1.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 15.6 minutes.

