Draymond Green available to play against Portland Trail Blazers

From NBA media reports

Feb 14, 2018 2:57 PM ET

* Tonight on ESPN: Warriors vs. Blazers (10:30 ET)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will return to the lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Green was sidelined with a sprained left index finger for the Warriors' blowout win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. 

3:20
The Starters discuss Steve Kerr's decision to let his players coach against Phoenix.

