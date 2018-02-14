Draymond Green available to play against Portland Trail Blazers

* Tonight on ESPN: Warriors vs. Blazers (10:30 ET)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will return to the lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Injury update for tonight's game at Portland: Draymond Green (sprained left index finger) & Kevon Looney (right knee soreness) are available to play. Patrick McCaw (left & right wrist sprain) is out. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 14, 2018

Green was sidelined with a sprained left index finger for the Warriors' blowout win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

