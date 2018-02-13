G League's Wisconsin Herd claim former Milwaukee Bucks draftee Brandon Jennings

Point guard Brandon Jennings, who starred for the Milwaukee Bucks from 2009-13, is back in the franchise's fold again.

The Bucks' G League team officially claimed Jennings off waivers on Tuesday. Jennings had reportedly signed with the G League and entered the league's player pool. Wisconsin was No. 1 in the player pool and claimed Jennings, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

As a rookie with the Bucks in 2009-10, Jennings made the All-Rookie first team and became well known after his seventh game in the NBA. In that game, Jennings scored a Bucks rookie-record 55 points against the Golden State Warriors, breaking the mark set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) on Feb. 21, 1970.

He started all 82 games for the Bucks in 2009-10, helping them to the playoffs for the first time since '06. By 2012-13, Jennings averaged 17.4 points and a career-high 6.5 assists that season, ranking among the league's top 20 in both categories.

However, the Bucks traded him to the Detroit Pistons in the summer of 2013 for guard Brandon Knight, forward Khris Middleton and center Viacheslav Kravtsov. A little more than two years later, Jennings was dealt to the Orlando Magic in the Tobias Harris trade, where he played in 25 games, averaging seven points, four assists while shooting 36.6 percent.

He signed with the New York Knicks in the summer of 2016, but was waived after 58 games. He then signed with the Washington Wizards, playing 23 games for them and went unsigned last summer.

Milwaukee drafted Jennings 10th overall in 2009 out of Oak Hill Academy and he averaged 17 points, 5.7 assists and 2.4 turnovers over four seasons with the Bucks.