New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis has successful surgery on torn ACL

Feb 13, 2018 2:19 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP)  -- All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks has undergone surgery for a torn ligament in his left knee.

The team says the repair of his anterior cruciate ligament was a success. He is expected to be sidelined for much of next season. The operation Tuesday was at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

Porzingis was hurt Feb. 6 when he landed after a dunk and crashed to the court against Milwaukee. The 7-foot-3 Latvian was averaging 22.7 points and an NBA-leading 2.4 blocked shots. He had been chosen for his first All-Star Game.

