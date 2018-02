On this week's episode, Leigh Ellis of The Starters joins us for L.A. Week as we discuss our favorite music from L.A. and set the stage for NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

Then NBA photographer Andrew D. Bernstein tells the story about how he worked with Phil Jackson to develop a book together.

