LeBron James to produce new "House Party" movie

Feb 13, 2018 3:03 PM ET

CLEVELAND (AP)  -- LeBron James is going old school to make a new movie.

The Cavaliers star and business partner Maverick Carter are producing a new version of "House Party," the comedy featuring hip-hop duo Kid `N Play that debuted in 1990.

James' SpringHill Entertainment production company described the project as a "fresh re-imagining" of the original. The new film is being written by Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori from the FX series "Atlanta."

"It's an honor when I got the opportunity to produce it, reboot the whole movie," James said Tuesday in Oklahoma City. "When I was growing up as a youngster I was like, `Man, I hope I get an opportunity to throw one of these house parties, where it's just a lot of fun, a lot of joking around, dancin', people just having a good time."'

James noted some of his Cavs teammates weren't born when the original film came out. He may make a cameo in the new film.

