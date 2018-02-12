Around The League
Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook return to action Thursday against Cavaliers

Cliff Brunt | The Associated Press

Feb 12, 2018 2:21 PM ET

Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook missed Sunday's game vs. Memphis.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)  -- Thunder stars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony will return to action Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers after recovering from sprained ankles.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan made the announcement during his pregame media session Tuesday.

Westbrook had been nursing a sprained left ankle. He missed Oklahoma City's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 8 and the win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The All-Star point guard leads the Thunder with 25.5 points, 10.3 assists and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Anthony sprained his right ankle early in Oklahoma City's win over Golden State on Feb. 6, and he sat out against the Lakers and Grizzlies. The veteran forward ranks third on the team with 17 points per game.

Donovan said both will start and there will be no restrictions on either player.

