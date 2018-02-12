Around The League
Draymond Green (finger) out tonight vs. Phoenix Suns

From NBA.com Staff

Feb 12, 2018 2:38 PM ET

Draymond Green has a finger injury that will keep him out of the lineup tonight.

The Golden State Warriors will be without one of their four All-Stars for tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns (10:30 ET, NBA League Pass). 

Power forward Draymond Green will not play, the team announced today, as he is sidelined by a sprained left index finger. Green suffered the injury in the Warriors' 122-105 romp against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. His injury means Kevon Looney will likely start in Green's place.

Additionally, guard Patrick McCaw (sprained left thumb) is questionable tonight.

