Reigning KIA MVP Russell Westbrook will sit out his second straight game on Sunday when the Oklahoma City Thunder meets the Memphis Grizzlies.

Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony will sit out of the contest to rest ankle injuries.

Westbrook is averaging 25.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game.