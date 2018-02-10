Reports: Marco Belinelli plans to sign with Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will reportedly add a big dose of outside shooting to The Process.

According to multiple reports, free agent guard Marco Belinelli plans on signing with the Sixers after being released from the Hawks on Friday. The 11-year veteran averaged 11.4 points per contest while shooting 37.2 percent from downtown with Atlanta this season.

Guard Marco Belinelli has committed to the Philadelphia 76ers to sign a free agent contract, league sources tell ESPN. Belinelli agreed to a buyout with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, and can sign with the Sixers upon clearing waivers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2018

Marco Belinelli plans to sign the Philadelphia 76ers once he clears waivers, league sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2018

Philadelphia is currently 28-25 and clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Belinelli would provide an outside threat in addition to J.J. Redick, T.J. McConnell, Dario Saric and Robert Covington.