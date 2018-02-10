Around The League
Around The League

Reports: Marco Belinelli plans to sign with Philadelphia 76ers

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Feb 10, 2018 10:14 PM ET

Marco Belinelli will reportedly sign with the Philadelphia 76ers after being released from the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

The Philadelphia 76ers will reportedly add a big dose of outside shooting to The Process.

According to multiple reports, free agent guard Marco Belinelli plans on signing with the Sixers after being released from the Hawks on Friday. The 11-year veteran averaged 11.4 points per contest while shooting 37.2 percent from downtown with Atlanta this season.

 Philadelphia is currently 28-25 and clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Belinelli would provide an outside threat in addition to J.J. Redick, T.J. McConnell, Dario Saric and Robert Covington.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.