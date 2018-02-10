Around The League
Reports: Joe Johnson to sign with Houston Rockets after buyout from Sacramento Kings

From NBA media reports

Feb 10, 2018 12:35 PM ET

Joe Johnson has averaged 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 32 games this season for the Jazz.

Veteran guard Joe Johnson is set to sign with the Houston Rockets after his contract buyout with the Sacramento Kings is finalized, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski.

The buyout is expected to be finalized later Saturday, according to Wojnarowski. Johnson would then clear waivers on Monday and be eligible to sign immediately.

The Kings landed Johnson in a three-team trade on Thursday. Johnson averaged 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Jazz this season.

