Reports: Joe Johnson to sign with Houston Rockets after buyout from Sacramento Kings

Veteran guard Joe Johnson is set to sign with the Houston Rockets after his contract buyout with the Sacramento Kings is finalized, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski.

Joe Johnson has committed to signing with Houston once his buyout is complete with Sacramento, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2018

The buyout is expected to be finalized later Saturday, according to Wojnarowski. Johnson would then clear waivers on Monday and be eligible to sign immediately.

The Kings landed Johnson in a three-team trade on Thursday. Johnson averaged 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Jazz this season.