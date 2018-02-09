Reports: Brandan Wright to be bought out, sign with Houston Rockets

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Feb 9, 2018 9:44 PM ET

The Houston Rockets will add a little more defense and depth to their frontline in their chase to overtake Golden State.

According to multiple reports, the Memphis Grizzlies plan to buy out shot-blocking big man Brandan Wright. After that takes place, the 6-foot-10 center plans on signing with Houston.

The eighth overall pick in 2007, Wright has made a niche for himself as a highly athletic shot-blocker on defense and finisher on offense. His best years occurred in Dallas from 2011 through 2014, when the Mavericks utilized his mobility in their pass-friendly offense.

The Rockets no doubt hope that Wright will experience a resurgence playing with their star-studded backcourt of James Harden and Chris Paul, both of whom have enhanced the value and production of current Houston big men Clint Capela and Nene.

