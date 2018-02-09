LeBron James optimistic about players Cleveland Cavaliers added at deadline

After a NBA trade deadline that saw his Cleveland Cavaliers acquire four players and trade away six others, All-Star LeBron James is interested to see how his new teammates fit in the rest of the season.

The Cavs acquired Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers (sending out Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a 2018 pick), George Hill from the Sacramento Kings (for Iman Shumpert) and Rodney Hood from the Utah Jazz (for Derrick Rose). Cleveland, which is 31-22, visits the Atlanta Hawks tonight (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) are not likely to have any of those new players in uniform for the game.

Before today's morning shootaround, James and coach Tyronn Lue spoke about the trades and how the team will move forward as the season wanes. Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com has more:

Both James and Lue said they learned of the massive trades Thursday as they were happening, but Altman said he'd consulted with both of them ahead of time. Something's lost in translation there -- Altman's described in fairly plain detail what he said to James about trading Wade and it's unlikely the Cavs would tear up their roster without letting the coach know.

As for what the Cavs received in return for the players they sent out -- Clarkson, Nance, and Hood are all 25-years old, Hill is 31 but is more versatile as a point guard than Thomas -- James said "I like the pieces that we have coming in."

"I think we became a younger team," James said. "More athletic. We have some new shooting as well. So, we have to see. We have to see how it meshes, obviously."

Lue said Smith, James, Tristan Thompson, Cedi Osman, and Jose Calderon would start against the Hawks, which leaves Jeff Green, Kyle Korver, Ante Zizic, and G-Leaguers John Holland and London Perrantes for the bench.

James said he would work to get the new player acclimated quickly, though he gave an odd, muted response for his goals the rest of the season. He said he would "keep playing at a high level" and "continue to inspire the youth and just the be the role model that I am on and off the floor."