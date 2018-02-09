Around The League
Around The League

Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade react to being moved at deadline

NBA.com social media reports

Feb 9, 2018 2:30 AM ET

* 2017-18 Trade Tracker

There was no shortage of moves in Cleveland during Thursday's NBA trade deadline. The Cavaliers were wheeling and dealing and two of the biggest names shipped off were Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade.

While there was an outpouring of in-depth analysis on the day in Cleveland, here's a view of the first public reaction from two of their short-time acquisitions.

 

 

 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.