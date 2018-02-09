Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade react to being moved at deadline

There was no shortage of moves in Cleveland during Thursday's NBA trade deadline. The Cavaliers were wheeling and dealing and two of the biggest names shipped off were Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade.
While there was an outpouring of in-depth analysis on the day in Cleveland, here's a view of the first public reaction from two of their short-time acquisitions.
It was only 15 games, but still an experience that I’m grateful for. Thank you to the Cleveland Cavaliers organization for granting me the opportunity to rock the wine and gold this season. God bless and see you on the other side.— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 9, 2018
The Marathon Continues! #LakeShow#ThatSLOWgrind— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 9, 2018
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2Gkgj01s15— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 9, 2018
Soooooo...🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️ I’M BACK!!! #WadeCounty 🌞🌴🌴 🌊🏀 ❤️🏆🏆🏆🔑 (insert rug emoji) #letsgoheathttps://t.co/qylYXSbLjF— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 9, 2018