Blogtable: Which potential buyout candidates could help a title-contender?

The buyout market is next. Name a player or two we could see floating out there who could make a difference for a title contender?

Steve Aschburner: Tyreke Evans should have gotten traded – that’s why the Memphis Grizzlies warehoused him for a week, right? – and now looms as the No. 1 player not just in line for a buyout but deserving of one. Evans was having a strong season and, given Memphis’ downward arc, should be given a chance via negotiated freedom to take his game to a legit contender. At a lower level, Shabazz Muhammad wants out of Minnesota and the Timberwolves ought to accommodate him, while keeping options open for buyout additions of their own. Muhammad has enough offensive skills to generate some post-buyout interest among other playoff teams.

Tas Melas: Joe Johnson. This is his time to shine. The new Raptors offense tends to revert back to the old Raptors offense in crunch time and they need another guy who can create on his own. It’s Joe-John time in Toronto. And, that would prevent him from killing the Raptors as he tends to do in the postseason.