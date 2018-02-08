Reports: Cleveland Cavaliers acquire Rodney Hood, George Hill in three-team trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly continued to acquire more youth and shooting in the hours leading up to Thursday's NBA trade deadline. According to multiple reports, Cleveland has acquired Utah guard Rodney Hood and Sacramento guard George Hill in a three-team deal.

The Cavaliers will reportedly send Iman Shumpert to the Kings while dealing Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose to the Jazz. Joe Johnson also goes from Utah to Sacramento in trade.

Source confirms (@wojespn first) Rodney Hood, George Hill to Cleveland; Joe Johnson, Iman Shumpert to Sacramento; Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose to Utah. Kings also get a future pick and cash considerations, per source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 8, 2018

Iman Shumpert, Joe Johnson, Miami 2020 2nd rounder from Cavs/$3 mil in cash to Kings, George Hill/Rodney Hood to Cavs, Jae Crowder/Derrick Rose to Utah (w/@JeffZillgitt). ESPN first.. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 8, 2018

Here's more from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on the reported trade:

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Rodney Hood and George Hill in a three-way deal with the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings, league sources told ESPN on Thursday. The Cavaliers will send Iman Shumpert and a 2020 second-round pick via the Miami Heat to the Kings in the deal. Sacramento acquires Joe Johnson from Utah, who gets Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose from Cleveland, sources said. ... Hill, whose ability to guard both positions in the backcourt could help the struggling Cavaliers' defense, had been unhappy with his role with the Kings, whom he signed with last summer after turning down a more lucrative extension offer with the Jazz.

Per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, the Jazz are expected to release Derrick Rose, who is in the final year of his contract. According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, once he clears waivers the Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to make a run at signing Rose.

The Timberwolves will try to sign Derrick Rose if he clears waivers after his looming release by Utah, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018

Sources: Utah will release Derrick Rose, allowing him to pursue signing with a playoff team. https://t.co/a9RsM4kgTW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2018

Reports surfaced earlier on Thursday that Cleveland had also dealt Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a 2018 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance. Jr..