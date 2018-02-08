Reports: Cleveland Cavaliers agree to trade Dwyane Wade to Miami Heat

* Latest Trade Deadline Buzz

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly agreed to trade Dwyane Wade back to his original team, the Miami Heat. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Cleveland will receive a "heavily protected second-round pick" in exchange for the 36-year-old guard.

As part of a massive team makeover, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Wade to the Heat before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, sources said. The Cavaliers get a heavily protected second-round pick in the deal. Wade signed with the Cavs in September after working out a buyout with the Chicago Bulls. He spent last season with Chicago after 13 seasons and three championships with Miami.

LeBron James took to Instagram to say goodbye to Wade, saying, "Truly happy for my brother [...] it's how it's supposed to be. Love you my guy!!"

Wade, who played his first 13 NBA seasons with the Heat, is averaging a career-low 11.2 points per contest on 45.5 percent shooting this year.

The 12-time All-Star should expect a warm welcome back to Miami, where he helped lead the Heat to five NBA Finals appearances and three championships.