Dallas Mavericks acquire Doug McDermott, second-round pick in three-team trade

DALLAS -- The Dallas Mavericks announced Thursday that they have acquired forward Doug McDermott from New York and a 2018 second-round pick from Denver, as part of a three-team trade that will send guard Devin Harris to the Nuggets and guard Emmanuel Mudiay to the Knicks.

McDermott (6-8, 225) holds career averages of 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 20.4 minutes per game in 238 games (10 starts) with Chicago, Oklahoma City and New York. He has shot 44.9 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from beyond the arc and 81.8 percent from the foul line for his career.

The fourth-year man out of Creighton averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 21.3 minutes per game in 55 games (one start) for the Knicks this season. He is shooting a career-high 46 percent (151-of-328) from the floor and 38.7 percent (53-of-137) from deep in 2017-18.

McDermott was originally selected by Denver with the 11th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, but had his draft rights traded to Chicago along with Anthony Randolph in exchange for the draft rights to Gary Harris and Jusuf Nurkic and a future second-round pick.

On Feb. 23, 2017, McDermott was traded, along with Taj Gibson and a future second-round pick, to Oklahoma City in exchange for Joffrey Lauvergne, Anthony Morrow and Cameron Payne. On Sept. 25, 2017, he was dealt, along with Enes Kanter and a future second-round pick, to New York in exchange for Carmelo Anthony.

The 6-8 forward played four years for his father, Greg McDermott, at Creighton from 2010-14. He finished his college career ranked fifth on the NCAA Division I all-time scoring list with 3,150 points. As a senior in 2013-14, he led the nation in scoring (26.7 ppg) en route to being named the consensus national player of the year.

McDermott was a high school teammate of Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes at Ames High School (Ames, Iowa). Barnes and McDermott led the Little Cyclones to back-to-back Iowa 4A state championships and a combined 53-0 record during their junior and senior years (2008-09 and 2009-10).

McDermott will wear No. 20 for Dallas.