Incredible stats from Cleveland Cavaliers' overtime victory over Minnesota Timberwolves

From NBA.com Staff

Feb 8, 2018 1:55 AM ET

Jimmy Butler makes his first eight shots and scores 35 points, while LeBron James finishes with 37.

In a game that kept on giving, LeBron James' fade-away jumper at the buzzer in overtime sent the Cavaliers to an improbable 140-138 win over the Timberwolves.

James finished with 37 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in 48 minutes and passed Zydrunas Ilgauskas on Cleveland's career rebounds list (5,904).

Here's a few more incredible stats from perhaps the game of the year:
 

3 -- Players in NBA history who lead their respective franchises in points, rebounds and assists (James, Michael Jordan and Kevin Garnett).
 

5 -- Game-winning buzzer-beaters for James. Since he entered the league in 2003, only Kobe Bryant and Joe Johnson have more.
 

6 -- Andrew Wiggins became the sixth-youngest player in NBA history to score 6,000 career points. Only Tracy McGrady, Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and James were younger.
 

10 -- Consecutive 3-pointers made by Karl-Anthony Towns over the past three games, a franchise record.
 

34 -- NBA season-high lead changes. The game was also tied 16 different times.
 

40 -- NBA record for total 3-pointers in a game. The previous record was set by the Mavericks (18) and Warriors (21) on March 25, 2016.
 

64 -- Career triple-doubles for James, who is approaching Wilt Chamberlain (78) for fifth place on the all-time list.
 

