Incredible stats from Cleveland Cavaliers' overtime victory over Minnesota Timberwolves

In a game that kept on giving, LeBron James' fade-away jumper at the buzzer in overtime sent the Cavaliers to an improbable 140-138 win over the Timberwolves.

James finished with 37 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in 48 minutes and passed Zydrunas Ilgauskas on Cleveland's career rebounds list (5,904).

Here's a few more incredible stats from perhaps the game of the year:



3 -- Players in NBA history who lead their respective franchises in points, rebounds and assists (James, Michael Jordan and Kevin Garnett).



5 -- Game-winning buzzer-beaters for James. Since he entered the league in 2003, only Kobe Bryant and Joe Johnson have more.



6 -- Andrew Wiggins became the sixth-youngest player in NBA history to score 6,000 career points. Only Tracy McGrady, Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and James were younger.



10 -- Consecutive 3-pointers made by Karl-Anthony Towns over the past three games, a franchise record.



34 -- NBA season-high lead changes. The game was also tied 16 different times.



40 -- NBA record for total 3-pointers in a game. The previous record was set by the Mavericks (18) and Warriors (21) on March 25, 2016.



64 -- Career triple-doubles for James, who is approaching Wilt Chamberlain (78) for fifth place on the all-time list.

