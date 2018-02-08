Golden State's Draymond Green fined $50,000

Official release

Feb 8, 2018 8:39 PM ET

1:13

Draymond Green received his second technical during the fourth quarter, earning an automatic ejection.

NEW YORK -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $50,000 for directing inappropriate and offensive language toward a game official, it was announced Thursday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
 
The incident occurred at the end of the second quarter during the Warriors’ 125-105 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Oracle Arena.

