NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2018 – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $50,000 for directing inappropriate and offensive language toward a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred at the end of the second quarter during the Warriors’ 125-105 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Oracle Arena.