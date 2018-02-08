Reports: Utah Jazz plan to waive Derrick Rose; Minnesota Timberwolves interested in signing him

* Latest Trade Deadline Buzz

The Utah Jazz reportedly plan to waive former MVP Derrick Rose after acquiring him in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, according to reports from Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports and Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Sources: Utah will release Derrick Rose, allowing him to pursue signing with a playoff team. https://t.co/a9RsM4kgTW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2018

After the Jazz waive Rose, the Minnesota Timberwolves will reportedly try to sign him. Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau has familiarity with Rose, who he coached from 2010 to 2015 with the Chicago Bulls. Under Thibodeau, Rose won his NBA MVP award during the 2010-11 season.

The Timberwolves will try to sign Derrick Rose if he clears waivers after his looming release by Utah, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018

Rose has struggled this season with averages of 9.8 points and 1.6 assists on 43.9 percent shooting in 16 games. He returned from injury on January 18.