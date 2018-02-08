Around The League
Reports: Utah Jazz plan to waive Derrick Rose; Minnesota Timberwolves interested in signing him

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Feb 8, 2018 2:03 PM ET

Derrick Rose is reportedly on the move during a busy NBA trade deadline.

The Utah Jazz reportedly plan to waive former MVP Derrick Rose after acquiring him in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, according to reports from Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports and Marc Stein of the New York Times. 

After the Jazz waive Rose, the Minnesota Timberwolves will reportedly try to sign him. Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau has familiarity with Rose, who he coached from 2010 to 2015 with the Chicago Bulls. Under Thibodeau, Rose won his NBA MVP award during the 2010-11 season. 

Rose has struggled this season with averages of 9.8 points and 1.6 assists on 43.9 percent shooting in 16 games. He returned from injury on January 18. 

 

 

