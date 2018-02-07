Team LeBron, Team Stephen announce community-based organizations for All-Star Game charitable donations

NEW YORK -- The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that Team LeBron has selected After-School All-Stars Los Angeles and Team Stephen has selected Brotherhood Crusade, as the community-based organizations they will play for during the 67th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18 (8 p.m. ET) at Staples Center. As previously announced, the winning team will donate $350,000 and the losing team will donate $150,000 to their selected organization. Team captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry revealed their team’s selected community-based organization in videos shared on social media this morning.

After-School All-Stars Los Angeles provides comprehensive out-of-school programming for more than 8,000 students in need across 52 schools while Brotherhood Crusade works to empower and support underserved youth in South Los Angeles through mentoring, education, health and wellness and leadership programs.

About After-School All-Stars

Founded in 1992 by Arnold Schwarzenegger, After-School All-Stars (ASAS) is a leading provider of year-round, school-based, comprehensive afterschool programs. The organization’s mission is to keep children safe and help them succeed in school and in life. Every school day, students in low-income communities have access to free programs that offer academic support, enrichment opportunities, and health and fitness activities. In the Los Angeles community, After-School All-Stars serves 8,000 youth in 52 low-income schools and over 73,000 children from 19 cities benefit from programs nationally including: Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Hawaii, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Newark, New York, North Texas, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Antonio, South Florida, Tampa Bay, Toledo, Washington D.C., Bay Area and Puget Sound. For more information, visit www.as-as.org

About Brotherhood Crusade

Brotherhood Crusade is a non-profit, grassroots organization that for 50 years has had a vision of improving the quality of life and the unmet needs of low-income, underserved, under-represented and disenfranchised individuals. The Brotherhood Crusade believes Los Angeles can be a safe, thriving, culturally relevant and inclusive community that provides all residents equitable access to human and social services and continually improves their quality of life. The organization’s mission is to remove and/or help individuals overcome the barriers that deter their pursuit of success in life and facilitate opportunities for a better quality of life by effectuating improved health & wellness; facilitating academic success; promoting personal, social & economic growth; providing access to artistic excellence & cultural awareness; increasing financial literacy; and building community agencies & institutions. The Brotherhood Crusade provides direct services to 3,000 underserved youth a year and additional 20,000 through special projects. To learn more visit http://brotherhoodcrusade.org/