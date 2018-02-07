Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns wearing customized Eagles shoes

A lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, Karl-Anthony Towns is still basking in the glow of his team's Super Bowl LII victory.

In fact, the Minnesota Timberwolves center had a custom pair of Eagles-themed shoes made for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ESPN Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell has the details:



Shoe customizer @Kickstradomis has made these shoes for Eagles fan @KarlTowns to wear against the Cavs tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/b64LtxDcxF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 6, 2018



Towns was on the sideline during the Super Bowl as a photographer for The Players' Tribune. You can see them here.