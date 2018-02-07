Around The League
Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns wearing customized Eagles shoes

Feb 7, 2018 7:46 PM ET

A lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, Karl-Anthony Towns is still basking in the glow of his team's Super Bowl LII victory.

In fact, the Minnesota Timberwolves center had a custom pair of Eagles-themed shoes made for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ESPN Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell has the details:
 


Towns was on the sideline during the Super Bowl as a photographer for The Players' Tribune. You can see them here.

