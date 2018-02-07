Indiana Pacers-New Orleans Pelicans game delayed due to leaky roof

The start of Wednesday's game between the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans has been delayed over an hour because of a roof leak at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The leak is at one end of the floor, around the foul line at the basket in front of the Pacers’ bench.

A public address announcement stated that Wednesday’s 7 pm CT tip-off has been moved back to at least 7:45 pm while arena staff try to figure out how to keep the floor dry. The delay continues.



The #Pelicans game was delayed due to a roof leak, so crews placed a tarp in the ceiling. Whatever works, man. pic.twitter.com/D2FItMyYZf — Claire Byun (@MidCityMessengr) February 8, 2018



Officials described the leak as ”small,” but say that it made sense to delay the contest at least 30 minutes in the interest of player safety.

Smoothie King Center general manager Alan Freeman says a catch basin hung from the rafters will be used to stop the water from falling to the court during the game.