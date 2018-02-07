ESPN, NBA announce 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles players and coaches

NEW YORK -- ESPN and the NBA today announced the celebrity coaches and rosters for the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles, which takes place on Friday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN and the ESPN App. The game will emanate from the Verizon Up Arena at the Los Angeles Convention Center and is part of NBA All-Star 2018.

Celebrity Coaches

On today’s episode of ESPN’s The Jump, host Rachel Nichols revealed that she and fellow ESPN commentator Katie Nolan will serve as celebrity coaches for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles. Nichols will be joined by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady and actor Michael B. Jordan to coach “Team Lakers.” Nolan will be joined by NBA legend and ESPN analyst Paul Pierce, as well as actor and recording artist Common to coach “Team Clippers.”

Celebrity Rosters

Team Clippers : Anthony Anderson (ABC’s “black-ish”), Brandon Armstrong (actor, social media star), Miles Brown (ABC’s “black-ish”), Win Butler (Arcade Fire), Common (actor, recording artist), Andre De Grasse (Olympic sprinter), Stefanie Dolson (WNBA’s Chicago Sky), Jamie Foxx (actor, singer, musician), Paul Pierce (NBA legend, ESPN analyst), Dascha Polanco (actress, activist), Bubba Watson (two-time Masters champion) and Jason Williams (NBA legend).

Team Lakers : Sterling Brim (MTV’s “Ridiculousness”), Nick Cannon (actor, recording artist, star of MTV’s Wild’N Out), Terence Crawford (boxer), Rachel DeMita (NBA2KTV host, actress, model), Jerry Ferrara (STARZ’s “Power”), Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks co-owner), Tracy McGrady (NBA legend, ESPN analyst), Caleb McLaughlin (Netflix’s “Stranger Things”), Candace Parker (WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks), Nate Robinson (NBA legend), Drew Scott (HGTV’s “Property Brothers”) and Kris Wu (actor, singer, music producer).

*Rosters are subject to change.

First Ever 4-Point Line

Ruffles, the Official Chip of the NBA, will take things up a notch at NBA All-Star 2018. As the presenting partner of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, the potato chip brand will unveil the game’s first-ever 4-point line, dubbed “The RIDGE.” The 4-point line, which was first featured in NBA 2K18, will appear during the second half of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and be reminiscent of the ridges in Ruffles potato chips.

Celebrity players and NBA and WNBA legends will have the chance to confront the epic 4-point line live in the “4-for-4 Challenge.” For every shot made from “The RIDGE” during the second half of the game, Ruffles will make a $4,000 donation to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, with a minimum of $20,000 going to the charity (up to $40,000).

ESPN Commentators

ESPN NBA commentator Cassidy Hubbarth will return to host this year’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles telecast. Hubbarth will be joined by play-by-play voice Mark Jones and a rotating cast of guest analysts, including celebrities and commentators. The telecast will include special access such as mic’d up celebrities and coaches, as well as in-game celebrity interviews.