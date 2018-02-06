Around The League
New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. suffers left leg injury

NBA.com staff reports

Feb 6, 2018 10:15 PM ET

New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. headed to the locker room after suffering a left shin injury against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

The X-Rays came back negative, per ESPN's Ian Begley.

He sustained the injury in the fourth quarter after an inadvertent kick by Giannis Antetokounmpo. It's the same leg that caused Hardaway to miss 20 games because of a stress injury earlier this season.

Hardaway is the Knicks' second-leading scorer (16.8 ppg) behind Kristaps Porzingis, who also suffered a left injury on Tuesday night.

The fifth-year player out of Michigan signed a four-year, $71 million deal last summer.

