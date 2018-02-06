Around The League
Around The League

Report: Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova out with right ankle sprain

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Feb 6, 2018 10:47 AM ET

Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova suffered the injury on Sunday.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova is expected to miss the next three to four weeks due to a Grade 3 right ankle sprain, according to a report from Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Dellavedova suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of the Bucks' win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. In 37 games this season, Dellavedova is averaging 4.4 points and 3.8 assists in 19.0 minutes. 

Milwaukee's depth at guard will be tested as Dellavedova joins reigning Kia Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon on the injured list. Brogdon is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks with a partially torn left quadricep, which he suffered against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 1.

On Monday, the Bucks traded guard Rashad Vaughn and a protected second-round pick to the Nets for center Tyler Zeller.

The Bucks next game is against the New York Knicks tonight (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass).

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.