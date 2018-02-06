Report: Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova out with right ankle sprain

Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova is expected to miss the next three to four weeks due to a Grade 3 right ankle sprain, according to a report from Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova expected to be sideline 3-4 weeks with a Grade 3 right ankle sprain, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2018

Dellavedova suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of the Bucks' win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. In 37 games this season, Dellavedova is averaging 4.4 points and 3.8 assists in 19.0 minutes.

Milwaukee's depth at guard will be tested as Dellavedova joins reigning Kia Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon on the injured list. Brogdon is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks with a partially torn left quadricep, which he suffered against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 1.

On Monday, the Bucks traded guard Rashad Vaughn and a protected second-round pick to the Nets for center Tyler Zeller.

The Bucks next game is against the New York Knicks tonight (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass).