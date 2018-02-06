Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki's name misspelled on game jersey

Surefire Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki added to his immense list of accomplishments Monday, becoming the sixth player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 career minutes.

Despite all the practice manufacturers have had over that span, he was somehow sent into action against the Clippers with his last name misspelled on his road Mavericks jersey.

Oops! Adding insult to injury, the Mavericks were unable to maintain a late lead as the Clippers rallied for a 104-101 victory.

Nowitzki finished with 12 points in 25 minutes, ending the night ranked sixth and fifth all-time in those respective categories.

As relayed by Mavs.com reporter Earl K. Sneed, Nowitzki took the mistake in stride.