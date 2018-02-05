Report: Milwaukee Bucks acquire Tyler Zeller from Brooklyn Nets

The Bucks have acquired center Tyler Zeller from the Nets in exchange for Rashad Vaughn and a protected second-round pick in 2018, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Zeller, 28, is averaging 7.0 points and 4.6 rebounds this season, his sixth in the NBA.

Vaughn is averaging just over three points per game after his selection at No. 17 in the 2015 draft.

Per Wojnarowski, the Nets will receive the Bucks' 2018 second-round pick if it lands between the 31st and 47th slots. Otherwise, the Nets will get an unprotected second-round pick from the Bucks in 2020.