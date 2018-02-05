Around The League
Around The League

Report: Milwaukee Bucks acquire Tyler Zeller from Brooklyn Nets

NBA Twitter and media reports

Feb 5, 2018 7:22 PM ET

The Bucks have acquired center Tyler Zeller from the Nets in exchange for Rashad Vaughn and a protected second-round pick in 2018, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Zeller, 28, is averaging 7.0 points and 4.6 rebounds this season, his sixth in the NBA. 

Vaughn is averaging just over three points per game after his selection at No. 17 in the 2015 draft.

Per Wojnarowski, the Nets will receive the Bucks' 2018 second-round pick if it lands between the 31st and 47th slots. Otherwise, the Nets will get an unprotected second-round pick from the Bucks in 2020. 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.