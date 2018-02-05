LA Clippers, Detroit Pistons each staking future on results of Blake Griffin trade

They had lost eight straight just before they made the deal, falling out of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. Their great start the first fortnight of the season had been long forgotten. Reggie Jackson, their starting point guard, was hurt again and out for a long time with an ankle sprain.

Van Gundy reached the decision a couple of years ago that it would be difficult, if not impossible, to get free agents to sign with Detroit. So he brought Jackson in from Oklahoma City, Harris from Orlando and Marcus Morris from Phoenix. Griffin was a logical extension of that philosophy.

* Trade Tracker: Every deal in NBA this season

If he’d been a free agent in 2017 and it would have cost the Pistons Harris and Bradley to sign him, no one would have thought twice about it. He’s a superstar, and the Pistons, as much as they try to promote All-Star Andre Drummond, don’t have one.

“We’re serious about winning and we’re not afraid to make a bold move and seize the opportunity,” Gores said via e-mail Sunday night. “Chances like this don’t come along very often. The move is not without risk and we gave up a lot to get him. We know that basketball is a game full of risk, but it was really clear that he is worth it.”

5:15 Play Rod Beard of The Detroit News explains why the Pistons dealt for Blake Griffin.

(They insist that they got Griffin for his talent alone, but the Pistons haven’t drawn well at all in their first year in their new building, Little Caesars Arena, which they share with the NHL’s Red Wings. Getting a high-flying, crowd-pleasing player like Griffin can’t possibly hurt with ticket and sponsorship sales. Detroit drew announced crowds of 17,841 in Griffin’s debut Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies and 18,747 Saturday against the Miami Heat.)

People throughout the league had indicated just after the New Year that the Clippers were making Griffin available in potential trade scenarios. But this specific deal didn’t come to fruition until near the end of the month. And Gores didn’t hesitate when the proposed deal was put on his table.

“Don’t really want to get into internal discussions,” Van Gundy said, “but it didn’t take much selling. Tom was all for it.”

Said Gores: “I was involved from the beginning of the discussions. Once we realized this was a real deal, that it was a real opportunity, I told our guys we should get it done. Keep our young guys, keep some flexibility, but get it done.”

The Clippers had sold Griffin that he’d get his jersey retired in Staples Center someday, and that he’d be a Clipper for life, when they got him to sign a five-year, $173 million deal in July. Yes, Chris Paul was gone, but the team was going to build again around Griffin, just as it had after making him the first pick of the 2009 Draft.

2:39 Play The Starters grade how the Clippers fared in the Blake Griffin trade.

That notion lasted about as long as Griffin did before spraining the MCL in his left knee just after Thanksgiving, costing him another month on the shelf.

That injury, coming so soon into the season, “scared the (bleep) out of Steve when it happened,” one league source said. Suddenly, Ballmer’s team wasn’t as tied to Griffin as it purported to be in the summer.

Those ties were coming loose even before Griffin’s injury. Ballmer had hired Hall of Famer Jerry West from the Golden State Warriors in June as a consultant, and at a not-inconsiderable cost. You don’t bring “The Logo” in to say ‘everything looks great here; carry on.’ And, changes were made quickly.

Doc Rivers lost his title as president of basketball operations last August, with Lawrence Frank taking over as the team’s chief decision maker, and L.A. hiring highly regarded Michael Winger from Oklahoma City to further bolster the front office as general manager.