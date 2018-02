INDIANA -- The Indiana Pacers announced Monday that guard Darren Collison will undergo left knee arthroscopic surgery Tuesday. He is expected to return in two to three weeks.

Collison, 30, is in his eighth season. He's averaging 12.8 points , 2.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 30 minutes per game this season.

Collison injured his knee in Saturday's win over the 76ers.