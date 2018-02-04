NBA's Eagles fans revel in Super Bowl title

From NBA.com Staff

Feb 5, 2018 12:11 AM ET

The Eagles held off the Patriots 41-33 to win their first Super Bowl.

From natives to adopted sons, the Eagles have a heavy contingent of fans among NBA players. This group was, naturally, over the moon with their thrilling 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII for the team's first NFL championship since 1960. Here's a sampling of their reactions via social media.  

