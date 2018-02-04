NBA's Eagles fans revel in Super Bowl title

From natives to adopted sons, the Eagles have a heavy contingent of fans among NBA players. This group was, naturally, over the moon with their thrilling 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII for the team's first NFL championship since 1960. Here's a sampling of their reactions via social media.

I don’t think Thibs is ready to hear what I got to say 🦅🦅🦅 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 5, 2018

Joel Embiid: "We up next!...Trust the process." pic.twitter.com/NjDusjph7W — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 5, 2018

My view of the final play of the #SuperBowl and Dr. J’s reaction to Philadelphia winning the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/5TTxxNkOzf — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 5, 2018