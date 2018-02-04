NBA's Eagles fans revel in Super Bowl title

From natives to adopted sons, the Eagles have a heavy contingent of fans among NBA players. This group was, naturally, over the moon with their thrilling 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII for the team's first NFL championship since 1960. Here's a sampling of their reactions via social media.
I don’t think Thibs is ready to hear what I got to say 🦅🦅🦅— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 5, 2018
WE’VE USED THIS GIF SO MANY TIMES BUT WHO CARES THE @EAGLES ARE YOUR #SUPERBOWL CHAMPS!#FlyEaglesFly x #BrotherlyLovepic.twitter.com/mamhT0yTOo— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 5, 2018
YES!!!!!!!!!!!! #EAGLES#SUPERBOWLCHAMPS#PHILLY YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) February 5, 2018
Joel Embiid: "We up next!...Trust the process." pic.twitter.com/NjDusjph7W— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 5, 2018
My view of the final play of the #SuperBowl and Dr. J’s reaction to Philadelphia winning the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/5TTxxNkOzf— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 5, 2018
Great day !!! Congrats @eagles !!!#whataday!!! https://t.co/oqa4GRxx8u— Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) February 5, 2018
Sorry coach. FLY EAGLES FLY pic.twitter.com/8Yu2gxXX5O— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) February 5, 2018